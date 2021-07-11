Scotland Denounces Nicaraguan Gov. for HR Abuses

HAVANA TIMES – On Saturday July 10, the Scottish government joined the international outrage at the ongoing and stepped-up human rights abuses by the Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo against their country’s civic leaders and activists.

The following press release includes key points of their statement.

Scotland Stands with the Nicaraguan People

In a statement shared through Scottish Solidarity with Nicaragua, the Scottish government once more denounces the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Ortega government. The statement condemns the “recent arrest of opposition politicians, activists and journalists” and in unison with the UK government calls for the “release of all political prisoners, immediately and without conditions”.

Condemning the relentless State repression and violence, ongoing since 2018, the Scottish Government supports the call of the UN Secretary-General for the Nicaraguan Government to “ensure the protection of human rights of all citizens, particularly the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression”. In the context of a growing swell of international outcry and solidarity, the statement reiterates that “The UK, alongside its partners in the Americas and beyond, calls on Nicaragua to take all steps necessary to address the deteriorating human rights and democracy situation in the country.”

This is the fourth statement issued by the Scottish Government in condemnation of the Ortega Government’s gross breaches of Nicaraguans’ human rights. A spokesperson for Scottish Solidarity with Nicaragua welcomed the Scottish Government’s condemnation of State violence and repression in Nicaragua, clarifying that, “The Ortega-Murillo dictatorship in the last month has kidnapped 27 key opposition leaders and activists including 6 presidential pre-candidates and is holding them hostage with no access to their families of lawyers who fear for their safety and lives. Another 130 political prisoners are being held in squalid, inhumane conditions. The whole country is being held hostage by a cruel and vengeful regime determined to stay in power no matter what, and for whom free and fair elections are an inconvenient obstacle.”

The Scottish Solidarity with Nicaragua spokesperson went on to say that “We welcome the stance of the Scottish and UK governments and draw their attention to the European Parliament’s recent resolution on the Situation in Nicaragua that calls for immediate targeted sanctions against officials of the Ortega-Murillo regime and the exclusion of Nicaragua from the EU-Central America Association Agreement. We call on the UK government to follow suit and show decisive international leadership in support of the Nicaraguan people’s demands for the release of all political prisoners, an end to repression, free and fair elections with international observation and for the perpetrators of crimes against humanity to be brought to justice”.

