Scottish Gov. Rebukes Human Rights Violations in Nicaragua

They condemn the Ortega Government’s coordinated dismantling of democratic institutions and the use of violence against its own people.

HAVANA TIMES – In June 2018, the Scottish Government was one of the first global voices to condemn the human rights violations of the Ortega-Murillo regime. Since then, It has done so consistently with further statements of solidarity and support in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In its most recent statement released this week to coincide with 5 years of rebellion, resilience and resistance to the atrocities of the dictatorship, the Scottish Ministers, referring to a recent report by the UN appointed Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua (GHREN), expressed their deep concern “by reports of the participation of the President, Vice President, and officials in systematic and widespread human rights violations against opposition political and civil society groups”.

They also pledged to “continue to condemn the Nicaraguan Government’s coordinated dismantling of democratic institutions and the use of violence against its own people which is resulting in the death and torture of civilians”, urging the regime to stop the repression of opposition groups, and calling for those responsible for egregious human rights violations to be held accountable.

To date, the Ortega government has ignored such calls from the dozens of countries in Europe and Latin America calling them agents of US imperialism. Referring to his many critics, on Wednesday he stated, “They believe we have one foot on the plane; They are crazy! Poor devils!”

