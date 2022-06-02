Second Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Forces in 2022

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot and killed 31-year-old Palestinian journalist Ghufran Harun Warasneh Wednesday as she commuted to her new job at a radio station in the city of Hebron. The Israeli army claims that Warasneh was holding a knife, but eyewitnesses disputed the army’s description of what happened. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of carrying out an execution.

This comes just three weeks after the Israeli military shot and killed the Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Elsewhere, Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians in the West Bank over the past 24 hours and demolished the home of a Palestinian man accused by Israel of terrorism.

