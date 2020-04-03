News 

“Sheep Going to Slaughter”: NYC Medical Workers Lack Protective Equipment

By Democracy Now
 
"Sheep Going to Slaughter": NYC Medical Workers Protest Lack of Protective Equipment

HAVANA TIMES – At the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, doctors and nurses wearing surgical masks and scarves held a demonstration Thursday to protest a critical lack of PPE — personal protective equipment.

Montefiore nurse: “We have a lot of angry nurses. Everybody is frustrated. Of course, people come off at the end of the shift, they’re crying because they don’t know what they’re taking home potentially to their families. They don’t know what they’re coming into the next day. We’re seeing a massive amount of sick patients, a massive amount of patients that are just dying because of this illness. And like I said, at the end of the day, we’re not protected.”

One 28-year-old doctor at Thursday’s protest said she heads to work each day feeling like a “sheep going to slaughter.”



