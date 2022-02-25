Some 1,800 Russians Arrested at Protests Against Invasion of Ukraine

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Across Russia, thousands of people risked police violence to protest Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine — despite government warnings that dissent would be met with “severe punishment.” Human rights groups said at least 1,800 people were arrested at demonstrations in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities across Russia. Meanwhile, antiwar protests were held across the United States and in cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, Taipei, London, Paris and Berlin.

