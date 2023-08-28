Soon To Be Hurricane Idalia Threatens Far Western Cuba

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – A hurricane warning is now in effect for Pinar del Rio as Tropical Storm Idalia is fast gaining strength as it slowly approaches the western tip of Cuba, informs the National Hurricane Center (NSC) in Miami.

The storm is now expected to gain hurricane force as it reaches far western Cuba, possibly be Monday evening and then head north towards Florida.

At 10 PM Cuba time on Sunday evening Idalia packs maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH and was virtually stationary about 235 kilometers (145 miles) from the western tip of Cuba.

The Isle of Youth is now on a tropical storm warning, while Artemisa, Havana and Mayabeque are on the Tropical Storm watch phase, reported Cuban authorities on Sunday.

Pinar del Río is the Cuban province that has been hit hardest by numerous tropical storms and hurricanes in the last two decades. The powerful Hurricane Ian, in late September 2021, caused massive damage to homes, agricultural infrastructure and crops.

Cuban Civil Defense authorities encourage the population to stay informed to official channels and follow the instructions they receive.

We will have another report on Monday morning.

