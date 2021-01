By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A South Korean court has ordered Japan to compensate women who were forced into sex slavery by Japanese troops during World War II and Japan’s colonial rule over South Korea, which started in 1910.

The landmark ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in 2016 by a dozen survivors.

Japan has argued the two countries settled such claims in a 1965 treaty.

Some estimates say up to 200,000 Korean girls and women were forced into sexual slavery by Japanese soldiers.

