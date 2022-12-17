Spanish Lawmakers Approve Landmark Sexual and Reproductive Health Law

On December 15, 2022, Spain’s parliament passed a sexual and reproductive health law allowing girls aged 16 and 17 to undergo abortions without parental consent. The country also provides paid leave for women with severe menstrual pains.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Spain’s parliament has passed a landmark sexual and reproductive health law that guarantees people as young as 16 the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy in the nearest public hospital. The bill also guarantees access to sex education, free contraceptives and menstrual hygiene products in high schools. It also provides paid medical leave for people suffering from painful menstrual cramps. Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, championed the legislation.

Irene Montero: “We are restoring the right of women between the ages of 16 and 18 to decide about their own bodies. And we also affirm that the state recognizes and respects the autonomy of women to decide that we do not doubt their decisions.”

