Sri Lankan President & PM to Resign After Thousands of Protesters Storm Their Homes

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mass protests in Sri Lanka have forced the country’s president and prime minister to agree to resign as the country faces a dire economic crisis. On Saturday, thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home and set fire to the prime minister’s residence. Protesters have vowed to keep occupying the president’s home until he formally resigns. Many people were filmed swimming in the president’s pool. Demonstrators condemned the president for living in luxury while Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis.

Fiona Sirimana: “To get rid of the president and the prime minister and to have a new era for Sri Lanka. Also, I feel very, very sad that they didn’t go earlier, because had they gone earlier, there wouldn’t have been any destruction. And it’s time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. And also, the air conditioners are running in that presidential palace while people don’t have electricity in their homes.”

