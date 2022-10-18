Stacey Abrams Calls Out GOP Gov. Brian Kemp over Voter Suppression

Credit: Atlanta Press Club/Georgia Public Broadcasting

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Georgia, more than 125,000 people cast ballots Monday as early voting began three weeks ahead of November’s general election. Monday’s record turnout was nearly double the number of ballots cast on the first day of voting during midterm elections four years ago. Voters in some precincts reported lines of up to two hours. On Monday evening, Republican Governor Brian Kemp faced off against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a debate in Atlanta. It’s a rematch of 2018’s election, when Abrams fell just 55,000 votes shy of defeating Kemp. Her campaign has focused largely on voting rights and racial equity.

Stacey Abrams: “But let’s be clear about ballot access and voter access. Brian Kemp was the secretary of state, and he has assiduously denied access to the right to vote. We know that the right to vote is the only way that we can make the changes we need in the state, the only way we can make the changes we need in this country, whether it’s access to the right to an abortion, the ability to take care of our families. We need a governor who believes in access to the right to vote, and not in voter suppression, which is the hallmark of Brian Kemp’s leadership.”

