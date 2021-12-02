Stacey Abrams to Run for Governor de Georgia in Possible Rematch Against GOP’s Brian Kemp

Community activist turned politician Stacey Adams. Photo: @staceyabrams

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams has announced she’s running for governor in 2022, in a possible rematch of the last election which Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. The 2018 race was marred by widespread allegations of voter suppression carried out by Kemp, who refused to step down as Georgia’s secretary of state during the campaign.

After her loss, Abrams founded the Fair Fight political action committee, which promotes fair elections and battles Republican voter suppression efforts. Abrams is widely credited with helping Joe Biden win Georgia in the 2020 presidential race, while Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won U.S. Senate seats. If elected Abrams would become the first Black woman governor elected in the 245-year history of the United States.

