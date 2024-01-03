Student Leader Arbitrarily Jailed for 135 Days

Joseling Mayela Campos

The young feminist activist and student leader is in the prisons of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – Joseling Mayela Campos, a feminist activist and student leader, has been held in the prisons of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo dictatorship for 135 days. Since her arrest on August 21, 2023, a video surfaced after her detention, in which she stated that if people saw the video, it was because she had been arrested.

The fabricated charges against her include alleged cybercrimes and undermining national integrity. So far, she has faced two hearings without access to a proper defense, violating her right to due process. The latest hearing was on October 24, where she appeared alongside two other political prisoners and feminist activists, Adela Tercero and Gabriela Morales.

Campos is confined in the Women’s Penitentiary System called La Esperanza. Additionally, her partner, Josseth Daybi Miranda Rodríguez, a veterinarian by profession, was also abducted. The official list of the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners registers 17 detained women, most of whom are in the cells of La Esperanza, in isolation and unable to interact with common prisoners.

Campos, Tercero, and Morales were arrested after the confiscation of the former Central American University (UCA), renamed by the Ortega regime as Casimiro Sotelo University. In this context, some citizens burned the flag of the Sandinista Front at the Central America Rotunda, triggering the crackdown against activists.

More Than 90 Detainees Welcomed the New Year in Jail

Over 90 political prisoners remain in various prisons across the country. The vast majority face inhumane conditions, in punitive cells, deprived of family visits, restrictions on access to reading material, and a lack of medical attention. These deplorable conditions persist, affecting the integrity and fundamental rights of the detainees as the year 2024 begins.

In the last week of 2023, the regime intensified its persecution against the Catholic Church. The first arrest in this new wave occurred on December 20 against Bishop Isidoro Mora, but by December 31, the list of newly detained religious figures had risen to 17.

The accusations for which these religious figures were detained are still unknown.

