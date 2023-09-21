Study Finds Climate Change Made Libya Flood Catastrophe 50 Times More Likely

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Scientists have found human-made climate change made Libya’s extreme rainfall and flooding earlier this month 50 times more likely and 50% worse. The devastating flooding and dam collapse in Derna killed at least 4,000 people, with thousands of others still missing as rescuers continue their work.

Mohamed Basheer Basheer: “Every day we extract bodies in indescribable numbers that cannot be imagined. The situation is tragic, whole streets completely disappeared.”

Earlier this week, officials in eastern Libya ordered reporters to leave Derna following large protests that blamed the tragedy on the government. Some Libyan journalists were reportedly detained. The area’s internet and mobile networks also reportedly went down on Tuesday.

