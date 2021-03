Could take weeks to clear

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Egypt, dozens of ships carrying oil and shipping containers are idled in the Suez Canal after a massive container vessel ran aground. The ship is nearly a quarter-mile long. It cut off access through one of the world’s most important waterways, connecting the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. Salvage crews are working to move the vessel, but warn it could be days or weeks to clear the blockage of the Suez Canal.

Read more news here on Havana Times.