Supreme Court Strikes Down Eviction Moratorium

Despite Surging Coronavirus Cases

Por: @acrider

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The US Supreme Court has struck down the Biden administration’s temporary moratorium on evictions during the pandemic. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority and that only Congress had the power to order a pause on evictions. The court’s ruling puts an estimated 3.5 million people at risk of eviction in the next two months.

In a dissenting opinion signed by Justices Sotomayor and Kagan, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote, “These people may end up with relatives, in shelters, or seeking beds in other congregant facilities where the doubly contagious Delta variant threatens to spread quickly.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.