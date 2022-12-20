Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Lifting of Title 42 Restrictions on Asylum Seekers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the contested Trump-era Title 42 pandemic policy that was set to end Wednesday. Roberts gave Biden officials until this afternoon to respond to an emergency appeal filed by several Republican-led states challenging the policy’s termination. Title 42 has been enforced since March 2020, used to expel over 2 million migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, blocking them from seeking asylum. Thousands have been forced to wait in Mexico, where they hoped they would be finally allowed to safely enter the US. to apply for relief when Title 42 was lifted this week. This is Emily Rivas, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, who’s been stuck in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Emily Rivas: “Please, soften the heart of the president. Let all the people cross into the U.S. We have suffered a great deal — a great deal — since we left Venezuela. We traveled through the jungle and all those countries we have been through. I ask them from the bottom of my heart that they allow us to cross.”

Read more news here on Havana Times