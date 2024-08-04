Suspension of Parole Program Blocks Travel Plans

Immigration lawyer denounces the cancellation of a migrant’s travel permit

An attorney specialized in immigration matters denounced the case of a Nicaraguan whose permission to travel to the US was cancelled, even though she had already received a travel permit valid through October.

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – Beginning August 2, according to denunciations shared on social media, some people preapproved for travel to the United States under the humanitarian parole program have received notifications saying that their travel authorizations have been cancelled. This has occurred despite the fact that they’d previously been approved for travel to the US within the 90 days limit.

Attorney Cindy Blandón, an expert on immigration issues in the United States, shared a video on her social networks about the case of a Nicaraguan woman who already had her travel authorization, with a deadline set for October 7. Nonetheless – with no further explanation- on Friday, August 2, the parolee received a notice revoking her travel permit.

“Here you can see the travel authorization that the person had been given. She had until October 7, 2024, but due to logistical issues decided not to leave until nearly the final date. She trusted, but now, today, she’s received [this notice] saying “unauthorized for travel.” [In other words], they revoked her parole authorization,” denounced the lawyer.

She also urged the US authorities to clarify “what they are doing,” “Are they revoking all the authorizations until they supposedly investigate, and what are they are going to do with all these people who had already been authorized to travel to the United States?”

Internet users questioned the measure, since the US Government had only announced the suspension of new humanitarian parole approvals, but did not indicate anything about those who were already approved and with travel dates.

Some who commented on the social networks recalled the sacrifices that many people must make before leaving their countries – from buying an airline ticket to selling their homes, cars, or other possessions of value. There were statements from people who said they knew of cases of up to three families who on Friday were informed of the cancellation of their travel permits.

Temporary suspension of parole approvals

On Friday, August 2, US news sources broke the story that the US government had decided to suspend approvals and travel authorizations granted under the humanitarian parole program set up by the Biden administration to benefit citizens of Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti.

According to these publications, the suspension is due to internal reports that “revealed important quantities of fraud in the program.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Office (CPB) reported that up through the end of July a total of 93,325 Nicaraguans have been benefited by the humanitarian parole program, according to a data review carried out by La Prensa.

Of these 93,325 Nicaraguans who were approved, 86,101 have already reached the US. That leaves over 7,000 Nicaraguans who have not yet begun their travel, even though it’s been preapproved.

Up until July 2024, the total number of beneficiaries declared eligible for parole from any of the four countries – Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela – has been calculated at 494,799 people.

Originally published in Spanish by La Prensa and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.