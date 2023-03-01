Tennessee Gov. Says He Will Sign Bill Criminalizing Drag

as an old photo of him in drag circulates

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Tennessee Estados Unidos, Republican Governor Bill Lee is facing backlash after a high school photo of him dressed in drag went viral just days after he said he plans to sign a bill that criminalizes drag performances. The measure bans drag shows from being performed in public or in front of children. Nationwide, at least 14 bills have been introduced, including in Arizona, Texas and Tennessee, targeting drag shows, with performers and supporters saying these measures have worsened harassment and threats from far-right groups. Several Drag Story Time events for kids at libraries and other public places have been targeted by right-wing groups, including armed protesters.

Read more news here on Havana Times