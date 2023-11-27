Tens of Thousands March to Demand the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Photo: Otrans Guatemala

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Thousands of people took to the streets in cities around the world Saturday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. An estimated 50,000 people turned out in Rome as protesters demanded justice for a 22-year-old student who was recently killed by her ex-boyfriend in a case that has rocked Italy. In Guatemala, demonstrators wrote out the number 438 with candles, in a tribute to the women who have been killed so far this year. Meanwhile, in Argentina, women condemned the agenda of the newly elected president, far-right libertarian Javier Milei.

Malena Lenta: “I think everything the new government of Javier Milei stands for infringes on the rights we have won: the right to abortion, the fight against patriarchal violence and even the fight for gender equality in the workplace. I am convinced that we have hard times ahead.”

