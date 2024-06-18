Thai Senate Passes Marriage Equality Bill After Decades of LGBTQ+ Organizing 

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Thailand’s Senate has overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex and nonbinary couples. If Thailand’s king grants final approval, the new law will allow any two people aged 18 or older to wed, and grants them equal rights to adopt children, inherit property, claim tax breaks, and more. This is 18-year-old Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, who helped draft the marriage equality bill.

Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd: “Thank you all for your determination to see this same-sex marriage bill through. This is not just about amending a law, it is also going to change the lives of those in the LGBTQ community and their families. … As an 18-year-old nonbinary youth, this is an important step for society and for our future. We are very proud to make history today, where love triumphed over prejudice.”

Read more news here on Democracy Now