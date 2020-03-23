The Latin Brothers (Colombia) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band are The Latin Brothers from Colombia with the song “Patrona de los Reclusos” from the album “Te Encontre” (1976).







