The Movie “Emilia Perez” Receives 13 Oscar Nominations

The French film by Jacques Audiard is competing for the most prestigious film statue in the categories of Best Picture and Best International Film.

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – The narco-musical Emilia Pérez, starring Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón and Dominican Zoe Saldaña, leads the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and the musical Wicked, each with 10 nominations.

The film by French director Jacques Audiard is vying for the most prestigious film award in the categories of Best Picture and Best International Film, categories it shares with the Brazilian film I’m Still Here, starring Fernanda Torres.

It is unusual for two films nominated in the Best International Film category to also be contenders for the Best Picture category, a feat only achieved by a few films in the past, such as Parasite and Roma.

Along with the international prominence of Emilia Perez and I’m Still Here, the French-English production The Substance, with five nominations, is also the only competing film directed by a woman, Coralie Fargeat.

These three productions are joined by Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Nickel Boys, and Wicked in the Best Picture category.

Demi Moore and Karla Gascon will Compete for the Best Actress Oscar

Gascon and Torres will also face off in the race for Best Actress alongside Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Mikey Madison for the dramedy Anora.

Spanish actress Gascon, with her historic nomination, becomes the first trans actress to be in the running for an Academy Award.

Her co-star, Dominican-born actress Zoe Saldaña, will compete with Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) for Best Supporting Actress.

The Nominees for Best Actor

In the male categories, the predictions from Hollywood’s specialized press came true with Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) nominated for Best Actor.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Yura Borisov (Anora), Keiran Culkin (A Real Pain), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) were selected by the Academy.

The ceremony began by honoring the victims of the devastating fires ravaging Los Angeles, the entertainment capital and home to the Oscars, whose awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the iconic Dolby Theatre.

“The past few weeks have shown what we already know to be true: our film industry and Los Angeles are resilient, and for almost a century, the Oscars have brought us together to unite and celebrate our global film community,” said Academy President Janet Yang at the start of the nomination announcement.

In addition to the 13 nominations for Emilia Perez, the film also received nominations for Best Director, two in Best Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score, among others.

Meanwhile, the ecclesiastical drama Conclave, which received 8 nominations; the biography of American star Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown (7); and the comedy Anora (6) complete the list of films with the most nominations.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

