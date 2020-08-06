The Weather in Havana for August 6-12

Hot with less rain this week



By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The days will dawn with little cloudiness in Havana and the afternoons will be partially cloudy with the possibility of some occasional showers, especially towards the south of the capital. The winds will be weak and variable, less than 25 km/h.



The humidity will stay between 80 and 90% at dusk. The days will be warm with high temperatures at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and the lows around 24° C (75 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 29° C (84 F).



Meteorological conditions:



An intense circulation in the high levels of the atmosphere, together with the low humidity values, will be inhibiting the processes of rain formation in much of western Cuba during these days. The passage of tropical waves south of the territory may slightly increase the probability of isolated showers in some areas.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, August 5



Thursday, August 6, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Light Showers



Friday August 7, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy



Saturday August 8, max 32° C (90 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers



Sunday August 9, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy



Monday August 10, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy



Tuesday August 11, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers



Wednesday, August 12, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers