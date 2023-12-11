“There Is No Alternative to Shock”: Javier Milei Sworn In as President of Argentina

Javier Milei, el nuevo presidente de Argentina

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Far-right libertarian Javier Milei has been sworn in as president of Argentina. He delivered an inaugural speech Sunday from Buenos Aires.

President Javier Milei: “There is no alternative to adjustment, and there is no other alternative to shock. Naturally, this will have a negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages and the number of poor.”

Javier Milei is a climate crisis denier who has proposed banning abortion and easing restrictions on guns. He has also vowed to shut down Argentina’s central bank and replace the nation’s currency with the U.S. dollar.

