“They’re Being Killed in Schools as They Seek Shelter”: UN Decries Israel’s War on Gaza’s Children

HAVANA TIMES – The UN Human Rights Office is calling on Israel to stop attacking schools in Gaza that provide shelter to displaced Palestinians. Over the past three days, Israeli attacks on schools have killed at least 32 Palestinians, including 16 children. The UN agency said, “The children of Gaza have already lost schools as a place of education. Now, they are being killed in schools as they seek shelter.”

On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa spoke at the United Nations.

Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa: “As I speak to you, before you, our people in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in modern history. For nearly a year now, Israel’s genocidal war has caused unprecedented loss and suffering and humanitarian catastrophe. At the same time, our people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continue to face systemic threats driven by the escalating settlers’ violence, military raids, movement restrictions and financial siege, withholding of Palestinian tax revenues.”

