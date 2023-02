Illustration by La Prensa

Among the political prisoners still held by the Ortega Murillo regime is Monsignor Rolando Alvarez.

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – The Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners published a list of 35 political prisoners of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo that were not exiled on Thursday, February 9. An updated list is currently being compiled and verified.

The list of remaining political prisoners as of February 10, 2023. Note: This list is still under revision and verification.

