Thousands in Cuba Protest Economic Crisis, Pandemic
HAVANA TIMES – In Cuba, thousands of people took to the streets of Havana and other cities in rare anti-government protests, denouncing the island’s economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba is facing its harshest phase of the pandemic with skyrocketing infections.
The island set a new record Saturday with over 6,900 positive cases. People are scrambling to cope amid shortages of medicine, food and other resources due to catastrophic U.S. sanctions.
Called out by President Diaz Canel thousands of others led counterprotests Sunday in support of the Communist Party and its leaders, who accused the US of instigating the anti-government protests and urged the Biden administration to lift the blockade.
One thought on “Thousands in Cuba Protest Economic Crisis, Pandemic”
The blockade is not the problem the problem is the government of Cuba allowing it’s citizens to die of hunger and lack of essential medicines, investing Cuba’s money in hotels and other government projects instead.
It’s time to stop shouting “Blockade” the people of Cuba don’t believe it anymore they see the truth everyday with their eyes.