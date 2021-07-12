Thousands in Cuba Protest Economic Crisis, Pandemic

One of the Sunday July 11, 2021 protests in Cuba.

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Cuba, thousands of people took to the streets of Havana and other cities in rare anti-government protests, denouncing the island’s economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba is facing its harshest phase of the pandemic with skyrocketing infections.

The island set a new record Saturday with over 6,900 positive cases. People are scrambling to cope amid shortages of medicine, food and other resources due to catastrophic U.S. sanctions.

Called out by President Diaz Canel thousands of others led counterprotests Sunday in support of the Communist Party and its leaders, who accused the US of instigating the anti-government protests and urged the Biden administration to lift the blockade.

