Thousands March in Santiago, Chile, Against Austerity on New Year’s Day

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, thousands poured into the streets of the capital Santiago to protest economic inequality and to commemorate the 26 people who have been killed during the ongoing demonstrations. This is Sandra, one of the Chilean protesters.

Sandra: “We came because we have been protesting for months. The government has not listened to us, pretended not to know, and have evaded us. They have done unconstitutional things. And we come to ‘celebrate,’ in quotes, because it is not a celebration. We came to commemorate all those who have been injured and killed by this government.”



