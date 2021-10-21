Thousands Protest in Chile 2 Years After Historic Uprising

and a month ahead of elections

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, at least 450 protesters were arrested, and two were reported dead, as police clashed with thousands of people who took to the streets of Santiago and across the country Monday. Protesters were marking the second anniversary of a massive uprising against the right-wing government of President Sebastián Piñera, his neoliberal policies and worsening economic inequity in Chile.

The mobilizations in 2019 also triggered efforts to rewrite the Chilean Constitution, which was created under the U.S.-backed dictator Augusto Pinochet. Recent protests come just one month before Chileans head to the polls to elect a new president.

