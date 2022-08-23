Thousands Protest in Haiti, Demanding Basic Services and Ouster of PM Ariel Henry

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, thousands of people continue to take to the streets demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and protesting worsening gang violence, political instability, poverty, and shortages of food, water and gas. On Monday, protesters set up barricades in the capital Port-au-Prince as they chanted, “If Ariel doesn’t leave, we’re going to die!” This comes as the Biden administration is still mass deporting Haitian asylum seekers, including young children.

