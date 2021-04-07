Tishaura Jones Elected First Black Woman Mayor of St. Louis

Tishuara Jones

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Missouri, Tishaura Jones has become the first Black woman ever elected as St. Louis mayor. She addressed supporters yesterday at a victory speech.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones: “I will not stay silent when I spot racism. I will not stay silent when I spot homophobia or transphobia. I will not stay silent when I spot xenophobia.”

Jones has also advocated a shift from incarceration to supporting prevention efforts. She has served as city treasurer since 2013 and was a Missouri state representative for five year.

Read more news here on Havana Times.