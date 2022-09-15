Tropical Storm Fiona & Havana Weather for Sept. 15-21

Rainy day in Havana, Photo: Juan Suarez

Rainy days

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall has been recorded in western Cuba, with accumulations reaching 97 mm (3.1”) at the Santiago de Las Vegas weather station, south of the Cuban capital. During the following days, it is expected that the intense rains with thunderstorms will persist in the afternoons, due to a very humid flow from the southeast, the passage of tropical waves through the south of the country, and the presence of a trough in the middle levels of the atmosphere. over western Cuba. These systems will be interacting to increase the chances of rain this week in Havana.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Fiona from the National Hurricane Center

On the other hand, Tropical Storm Fiona formed Thursday in the center of the tropical Atlantic, and continues to move west at a speed of 20 km/h, with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb and maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h. By Sunday it will be transiting near the Dominican Republic, with little chance of intensifying. It is expected that this system will not affect Cuba directly, but it is necessary to observe its evolution.

For this week the days will be hot and there will be numerous showers in the afternoons, with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail in the event of a severe local storm. The winds will be weak and from the east and northeast, with stronger gusts in storm zones. Humidity will be high, with lows of 50% and highs of 95%. The high temperatures will be 32 and 33°C (90 and 91 F), while the lows at 22 and 23°C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Besides Tropical Storm Fiona, over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean no new tropical cyclone formation is expected for the next 5 days.

