Tropical Storm Laura Now South of Havana

By Circles Robinson

Tropical Storm Laura centered south of Havana and moving west – northwest. Illustration: National Hurricane Center

HAVANA TIMES – The center of Tropical Storm Laura was located at 9 PM on Monday south of the capital in the municipality of San Cristobal, Artemisa, reported the Cuban Weather Service (Insmet). Winds have steadily increased in western Cuba including Havana where gusts of 105 km/h have been registered at the Casablanca weather station.

Moderate to strong sea surges are taking place or expected in the lowland areas along both the northern and southern coasts of the western provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Havana City. Rains that can be quite strong at times are expected in the same provinces throughout the night.

The projected path of Laura sees it moving through the center of Pinar del Rio province and entering the Gulf of Mexico later this evening most likely near Puerto Esperanza, north of Viñales. It continues to move quickly at 31 km/h.

Then the storm is projected to head towards the United States, turning into a hurricane along the way before a landing somewhere in eastern Texas or Louisiana.

The damage caused by Tropical Storm Laura in Cuba will be reported in the coming days.