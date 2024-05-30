Trump Guilty on 34 Counts in the Porn Star Hush Money Trial

Sentencing set for July 11th

Donald Trump is known for loving publicity be it positive or negative. Courthouse pool photo by Seth Wenig

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal to protect his 2016 presidential campaign. Sentencing is set for July 11th. The former president is likely to appeal the ruling making him the first US president to be convicted of a felony.

Trump, currently immersed in seeking to return to the White House in the November elections, continues to claim innocence and blame President Biden and the Democrats for persecuting him. While he could receive up to four years in prison, probation, or another sentence, most consider it unlikely that Juan M. Merchan will put him behind bars.

As the trial progressed opinion polls showed that Trump’s followers were mostly only stronger in their support of his new presidential bid. It now remains to be seen if the conviction and sentence to come will have any impact on voters, especially ones that have yet to decide on their candidate for November.

