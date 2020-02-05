Trump Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Today at the White House

HAVANA TIMES – US President Donald Trump is set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House on Wednesday, reported dpa news.

Guaido is expected to arrive at 2 pm (1900 GMT) for his first visit to the White House, Trump’s press secretary said. Such visits are typically reserved for heads of state.

The United States is among some 50 nations that have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president since January 2019, when he declared himself the legitimate head of government and began trying to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaido to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela, and we will stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous,” the statement continued.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guaido met with Vice President Mike Pence at the Capitol.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan opposition leader was a special guest at Trump’s State of the Union address, during which the US president introduced him as a bastion against socialism.