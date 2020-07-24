Trump to Send in the US Feds to Control Cities

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – President Trump has announced he is sending a “surge” of federal officers into Chicago, Albuquerque and other large Democrat-run cities, claiming it is needed to combat a rise in crime.

President Donald Trump: “I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime.”

Trump’s announcement came as he faces increasing criticism for deploying paramilitary-style units to Portland, Oregon, where unidentified federal officers have attacked antiracist protesters and even snatched activists off the streets in unmarked vans.

The Portland City Council has voted to end cooperation between local police and federal law enforcement. On Wednesday night, federal forces fired tear gas at protesters once again. Among those hit was Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union has sued the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and the city of Portland for attacking medics while they cared for injured protesters.