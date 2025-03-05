Trump’s Address to Congress & Two Senator’s Responses

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – On Tuesday evening March 4th Donald Trump made his first joint address to Congress of his second term in office. It comes six weeks after he returned to the presidency and unleashed a whirlwind of presidential decrees seeking mass firings, mass deportations and slighting international agreements and alliances while beginning a trade war with the United States’ closest allies. More big-time cuts in social spending and dismantling government institutions to make possible big tax cuts for the wealthy and corporate world are on the short-term White House agenda.

Here we bring you Trump’s full speech plus the official Democratic Party response from Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin and another response from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Donald Trump’s Speech

Elissa Slotkin’s Response

Bernie Sander’s Response

Read more news here on Havana Times