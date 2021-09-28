Trump’s CIA Officials Pushed to Kidnap or Kill Julian Assange

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Top officials in the Trump administration’s Central Intelligence Agency discussed kidnapping and assassinating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2017. That’s according to an explosive new exposé in Yahoo News, which cites over 30 former officials. They describe how then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo sought revenge over WikiLeaks’ publication of sensitive CIA hacking tools, called “Vault 7,” which the agency considered “the largest data loss in CIA history.”

