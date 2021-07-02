Turkish Women Condemn Government Withdrawal from Treaty on Gender-Based Violence

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Turkey, thousands took to the streets as the government officially withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, a landmark international treaty aimed at preventing gender-based violence. Turkey was the very first country to sign the convention when it was ratified 10 years ago. This is a protester in Istanbul, where police deployed tear gas on some of the demonstrators.

Asli: “I am sure women are exposd to violence, rape and abuse elsewhere in the world. But in the end, they know that those people will be punished, there will be a deterrent punishment, and the state will protect women. But I cannot say this here. There is nobody to protect me, and this is really awful.”

At least 300 femicides were recorded in Turkey last year. More protests are planned this weekend.

