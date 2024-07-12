UAE Sentences Dozens of Government Critics to Prison in Mass Trial

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the United Arab Emirates, over 40 lawyers, academics and political dissidents were sentenced to between 10 years to life in prison this week following a mass trial that human rights groups are denouncing as a sham. More than 80 people were tried, many of whom had already been convicted years ago and were serving prison sentences for the same or similar offenses. Human Rights Watch said the proceedings were marred by serious due process and fair trial violations, including the use of torture.

