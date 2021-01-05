UK Orders Third Nationwide Lockdown

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a nationwide lockdown Monday as the U.K. saw a record 59,000 daily coronavirus infections. It’s the third such order since the start of the pandemic.

The lockdown requires most people to remain at home — except on urgent business — until mid-February, with schools and nonessential businesses closed.

British officials are blaming the U.K.’s record surge on a new coronavirus variant they say is up to 70% more transmissible. However, some public health experts say ineffective public health measures are at least partly to blame.

