UN Calls for Renewed Push to Combat AIDS, Address Inequalities

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Today marks World AIDS Day. UNAIDS is calling for a renewed push to combat the HIV virus after the world turned its focus to COVD-19 and other global crises over recent years. One-and-a-half million new HIV infections were recorded in 2021 — 1 million more than the global target of half a million — with an estimated death toll of 650,000. UNAIDS also reports dangerous inequalities persist, with girls and young women especially at risk.

