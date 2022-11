The UN vote rejecting the US embargo on Cuba.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned the United States’ embargo on Cuba. 185 countries on Thursday voted in favor of lifting the decades-old sanctions which have devastated Cuba’s economy since the 1960s. Only the U.S. and Israel voted against the motion, while Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times