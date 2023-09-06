UN Head Warns “Climate Breakdown Has Begun”

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations secretary-general announced earlier today that “Climate breakdown has begun.” António Guterres made the remark as the World Meteorological Organization released new data on this summer’s record-breaking heat in the Northern Hemisphere. According to the organization, last month was the hottest August on record “by a large margin” and the second hottest month ever recorded — the only month hotter was this past July. Guterres said, “The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting.”

