UN High Commissioner for Refugees Says Biden Asylum Proposal Violates International Law

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The deaths in Mexico from a fire in a migrant center came just hours after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees urged the Biden administration not to adopt a proposed anti-asylum rule that would deny claims made by refugees who lack “documents sufficient for lawful admission.”

In a statement, the UN refugee agency said the regulation would restrict the fundamental human right to seek asylum, adding, ”UNHCR is particularly concerned that … this would lead to cases of refoulement — the forced return of people to situations where their lives and safety would be at risk — which is prohibited under international law.”

