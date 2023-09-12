UN Human Rights Chief on Climate Inaction: “The Dystopian Future Is Already Here”
HAVANA TIMES – In Geneva, the United Nations’ top human rights official said Monday wealthy nations are failing to take steps needed to prevent the worst effects of the climate catastrophe. Volker Türk spoke to the U.N. Human Rights Council after the G20 wrapped up a weekend summit in India with no commitment to phase out fossil fuels.
Volker Türk: “Climate change is pushing millions of people into famine. It is destroying hopes, opportunities, homes and lives. In recent months urgent warnings have become lethal realities again and again all around the world. … We do not need more warnings. The dystopian future is already here. We need urgent action now.”