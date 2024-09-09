UN: Israel Carrying Out “Starvation Campaign” as the Entire Gaza Strip Remains in Urgent Need of Food
HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s war on Gaza has entered its 12th month as the official death toll nears 41,000 — though that is believed to be a vast undercount. Israel killed at least eight Palestinians Saturday in an airstrike on a school housing displaced people in the Jabaliya refugee camp.
Meanwhile, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, has accused Israel of carrying out a “starvation campaign” in Gaza. The World Food Program warns some 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza remain in urgent need of food and humanitarian aid.