Photo: Greenpeace

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Here in New York, a fifth round of talks aimed at protecting the world’s marine wildlife has ended in failure.

On Saturday, negotiations on an updated United Nations ocean treaty ended without an agreement after wealthy countries, including the U.S. and Canada, rejected a plan to establish “marine protected areas” spanning 30% of the world’s oceans.

