UN to Set Up Shelters for Asylum Seekers at US-Mexico Border

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations is setting up temporary housing units for thousands of asylum seekers stuck in Mexico as they wait for their asylum claims to be heard in the U.S.

Some of the housing units will be sent to the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros, where asylum seekers were evacuated Monday as the region was hit by Hurricane Hanna. At least five people are missing and feared dead after several refugee encampments flooded.