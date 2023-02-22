UN Warns Israel Not to Attack Courts Amid Weeks of Mass Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The U.N. has called on Israel to “pause” plans to gut the judiciary. The move by Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme-right government has triggered two months of mass protests.

This comes after the UN Security Council unanimously approved a statement of opposition to Israel’s illegal expansion of settlements Monday. It’s the first time in over six years the U.S. has agreed to a rebuke of Israel, though advocates denounced the watered-down, nonbinding statement in place of a more consequential resolution.

